Netflix announces the end of its DVD rental service after 25 years

A Netflix officially announced yesterday, Tuesday (18), which will close the DVD.com platform, the DVD rental service that started the company and revolutionized the business model of traditional rental companies around 25 years ago. According to the Netflix, theThe last discs purchased will be shipped to users on September 29th. Founded in 1997, the streaming platform started out as a DVD store where the user chose the movie and received the disc by mail at home.





“Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members, but as the DVD market continues to shrink, this will become increasingly difficult. DVD paved the way for streaming, ensuring that much of what was started will continue for a long time to come. in the future,” Netflix said. It is worth remembering that, when competing with the famous VHS tapes, which still dominated the market at that time, the product favored logistics due to its size and weight, innovating in relation to its competitors. This also helped in the success of the company. - Advertisement -

The end of the DVD rental service comes amid a Tricky scenario for Netflix. In 2022, the company lost a third of its market value and ended the year with 231 million subscribers, an increase of just 8 million. The worst results in a decade marked the end of the continuous growth of the streaming giant, which is now looking for new ways to strengthen the business, such as the restriction on sharing it is a cheapest plan with ads.