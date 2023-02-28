Netflix and Pokémon team up to launch a stop motion series

“The Pokémon Concierge” will be the new series from The Pokémon Company in association with Netflix and the collaboration of Dwarf Animation Studio.

Yes, a new series of Pokémon and stop motion style that could land on Netflix this year, although too many details are not yet known.

- Advertisement -

A stop-motion animated series featuring the Pokémon

In the context of a new Pokémon Presents, a lot of news has been announced for its fans. And among them, the Pokémon Company announced that a new series “The Pokémon Concierge” will be presented. A series that can be seen on Netflix and that will have several peculiarities.

Although they have not yet mentioned the release date of this series, they have created expectations with a “coming soon” and a very small trailer shared on YouTube. It is simply mentioned that it is a Pokémon hotel complex, that the Pokémon are the guests, and that this is the story of the concierge.

And if we take a look at the description, we find out that the concierge is called Haru, and that her story will revolve around interacting with the guests of the complex. But what most captures the attention in those brief seconds is that the stop motion technique has been chosen to bring the series to life.

- Advertisement -

So we will have the world of Pokémon in a stop motion animated series, which will be set in a luxurious exclusive complex, and which can be seen on Netflix. As Minyoung Kim, Vice President of Asian Content at Netflix, mentions:

[mb_related_posts2]

Netflix is ​​looking forward to delighting fans in Japan and around the world with ‘Pokémon Concierge,’ an all-new storytelling and visual experience featuring groundbreaking stop-motion animation, set in the world of Pokémon and created in close collaboration with The pokemon company

At the moment, there are no more details, so we will have to wait for Netflix or The Company Pokémon to surprise us with some advance. Although the date has not been mentioned, it may be one of the premieres that Netflix is ​​considering for this 2023.