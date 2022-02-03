Netflix adds two new games to its catalog. Which are?

In November of last year, Netflix launched its new video game section. The on-demand content platform already said at the time that its rival is not HBO, but Fornite. And it was clear that the big N was going to enter the gaming sector sooner rather than later. When they launched their new video game section within the Netflix app, the specialized press and the users who tried this service were impressed. It is true that the available catalog is not very extensive, but we are talking about titles of all kinds and that stand out for not having advertising. In addition, the on-demand content platform promised that it would gradually expand its game catalog and today we bring you good news: you can now download the two new games that Netflix has just added to its catalog. Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition and Dungeon Dwarves are the new Netflix games To say that the titles that Netflix has just added to its video game catalog are Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition and Dungeon Dwarves, two games that will delight the most gamer users, especially those who play the popular League of Legends from their computers. Netflix recently launched the animated series Arcane, based on the League of Legends universe and which has been one of the great successes of the VOD platform. And for this reason, Hextech Mayhem Netflix Edition is a racing title that stars two of the most beloved characters from League of Legends. To say that this new LoL game available on Netflix will take you into a world where racing is truly crazy. More than anything because your goal will be to cause explosions to overcome all kinds of obstacles in a title developed by Riot Games. Regarding Dungeon Dwarves, this is a dungeon title in which you will discover new territories while facing all kinds of enemies. Each character on your team will have a special ability, so each one will be vital at certain times. As expected in a title with these characteristics, you’ll be able to improve your characters’ skills, as well as get new weapons and equipment with which to face your enemies in a title that will hook you from the first moment. Without a doubt, two very interesting titles that we invite you to try. Remember that to download these games you must have a subscription to Netflix in any of its modalities. >