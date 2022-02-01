Search here...
Netflix adds more options for you to play from mobile

By: Brian Adam

Netflix is ​​adding two new proposals to its catalog of games.

So if you are one of the users who take a break from work and entertain themselves with Netflix games on their mobile, you will be interested in knowing what the new options available are.

Motorola Defy: the return to the path of ‘indestructible’ mobiles with an Android resistant to almost everything

Netflix adds new games to its catalog

Netflix adds two new games to its catalog, which are already available on both iOS and Android. One of them is Hextech Mayhem, the League of Legends spin-off. You may remember that this game was presented in November 2021. But do not be confused, the dynamics are completely different.

In this musical rhythm game, the protagonist will be in charge of causing chaos as he advances through the city. You’ll find that the combination of the music along with Ziggs’ commentary gives it an entertaining tone, not to mention the challenges and options the game presents.

And on the other hand, we have Dungeon Dwarves, a Hyper Hippo title with an interesting dynamic in a combination of dungeons and monsters. So you have two very different options to entertain yourself with Netflix, beyond the catalog of series and movies.

And if you’ve never tried the mobile games offered by Netflix, don’t worry, it’s very simple. Just open the app on your mobile and look for the “Games” tab and go through all the available options. In addition to the options we mentioned, you will find Arcanium: Rise of Akhan, Asphalt Xtreme, Shooting Hoops, Stranger Things: 1984, among others.

When you choose a game, you will see that Netflix gives you the option to “Install game”, which sends you directly to Google Play for download. Once you download and install it on your mobile, you can play it as many times as you want from the Netflix app.

Twitter begins testing Spaces, voice chat rooms

Previous articleApple releases watchOS 8.4.1 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later
Next articleSamsung, new goal: to integrate the S Pen into the folded leaflets, even “Z-shaped” | Patent
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

