Netflix adds a simple long-awaited feature

A key element for services like Netflix is ​​their user interface.. Or, to be more exact, their interfaces, since they are actually accessible from a large number of different devices and operating systems, with different control systems that range from the touch screen of a smartphone to the remote control of a smartTV. And the objective, which is not as simple as it might seem, is to offer, at the same time, an interface that adapts well to each context, but at the same time is clearly recognizable in each of them.

This, of course, at the same time that they polish the existing functions and try to add new ones that may be more interesting for users. The problem, yes, is that sometimes there is so much that needs to be tested, that the test periods or in which the scope of a function is limited can take much, much longer than initially planned. And that is what has happened in this case, as we tell you below.

Do you remember that about a year and a half ago we told you that Netflix was starting to test a function, whereby users could delete content from the “Continue Watching” section? Well, as incredible as it may seem, until now that function has only been available to some users and on certain devices. It has not been until now that Netflix itself has announced, on its official blog, that the function to remove content from the “Watch later” list is now available for all users and in all interfaces of access to the service.

So far the function had not reached many users who access Netflix from their smart TVs, or devices connected to their televisions to provide them with new functions, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or the Apple TV. With this general update, which despite the fact that some users may still take a few days to have it available, users who have a preference for this access system will no longer have to go to the PC to clean their list of pending contents.

Although as a general rule this list is very practical, practically everyone has found themselves in the situation of having started to see some content that they did not like, leaving it unfinished and, due to these reminders, having it pending in said list for a long time. Being able to remove content from that list is something so, so basic, that I admit that I am surprised by the years it has taken Netflix to add this function. But hey, it’s finally here. Better late than never? In this case I think so.