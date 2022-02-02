Search here...
Netflix adds a new option for you to better organize the content you like

By: Brian Adam

Netflix is ​​adding a new option that will make it easier to always have the movies and series that interest us on the platform at hand.

Although Netflix has many options that allow us to save the content that interests us, they do not always achieve their goal.

New Netflix option to remove content that does not interest us

One of the options that we find on Netflix is ​​“Continue watching”. An option that works automatically every time we start watching a movie or series and don’t finish watching the content.

It is a practical function, since it makes it easier for us to find those episodes and movies that we still have pending, without having to go through the entire platform or save it in our list.

However, since series and movies are automatically added to this “Continue Watching” list, we find ourselves with a lot of content that we are no longer interested in, either because we just went in out of curiosity to see a movie and it did not capture our attention, or because we lost interest as the episodes of a series passed.

To keep this from being a problem, Netflix is ​​adding a new option that makes it easy to remove content from the “Continue Watching” list. A dynamic that is already being implemented both in the Netflix mobile app and in the web version and on TV.

The dynamic is simple. In the Netflix app, just go to the “Continue watching” section, tap on the three dots menu and select the “Remove from list” option. Netflix will ask you if you want to remove that “Continue Watching” title for you to confirm the action. Once you perform that action it will no longer show up in this list.

And if you want to remove series and movies from the web version or the TV, you have to follow the same steps that we mentioned before. A simple way to always have at hand only the content that interests us.

