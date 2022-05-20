Netflix adds a new feature for children to discover series and movies

Netflix has launched a new feature designed for the little ones in the house. A new dynamic that will help them discover new movies and series.

To attract the attention of children, Netflix disguises this new mystery box option wrapped in glitter and colors. They will be encouraged to click on it to see a recommendation and discover a new program.

Netflix adds a new feature to child profiles

Netflix is ​​adding what it calls “Mystery Box” for children’s profiles. This new option follows a dynamic similar to Netflix random play, which suggests series and movies based on your personal tastes.

today we’re launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their favorite upcoming series and movies or reconnect with a familiar face, whether it’s a comedy series on a darling franchise

The idea is that this new option will help the little ones get out of that loop of always seeing their favorite content and discover new characters. This option will be available globally and will be compatible with any platform.

To see this new option they just need to be inside the child’s Netflix profile and look for the “Favorites Row”. In that section you will find the “Mystery Box” with bright colors, glitter and the surprise that emerges from a large question mark.

When you touch the “Mystery Box:” the new suggestion will be displayed, which can be a series or movie. This will encourage kids to watch new shows beyond their favorite characters. Of course, content that is consistent with the child’s age will always be displayed, since we remember that this option is added to child profiles.