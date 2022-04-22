Tech News

Netflix adds a new category hub

By: Brian Adam

Date:

That Netflix faces a complicated situation, at least in the short term, is something that is not lost on anyone. And it is that, as we told you yesterday, the first quarter of this 2022 the service has lost no less than 200,000 subscribers, a figure that could multiply by ten in the second quarter. These data quickly translated into a substantial drop in the price of Netflix shares, a drop that for the moment continues, and distances the company from the good performance of its titles, which reached its all-time high last November. .

The poor results of the first quarter and the forecast, much more negative for the second quarterthe directors of Netflix have not been caught by surprise (although probably many of its shareholders), so it is conceivable that they have been working on a plan to deal with this situation for quite some time, if not to reverse the trend, yes at least to reduce as much as possible what points to be an exodus of users.

We already told you yesterday that now they are considering a cheaper subscription plan with advertising, despite the fact that a little over a month ago they denied this possibility. It will not be in the short term, yes, well his arrival is scheduled for some time in 2023 or 2024. And I don’t know, but if this is the main way for fewer casualties to occur, I have a feeling that Netflix is ​​taking it too easy, and that it may have to end up regretting it.

Netflix adds a new category hub

In any case, lowering prices is only one of the elements of the equation. Another, and very important, is that the user is able to find content that interests him, and Netflix has been experimenting with this for many years. The latest news in this regard, as we can read on its official blog, is that Netflix is ​​going to add a new category navigation systemwhich takes some of the content rows by type, but now provides them in a more dynamic interface, and which, at least at first glance, seems like a good idea.

As you can see in the image above, now Netflix will show, in its interface for televisions, a list with the categories that group the contents of the platform and, additionally, temporary categories related to events that take place at that time, such as Earth Day or International Women’s Day, will also be added. A system, compared to the previous one, that seems much faster and more comfortable. How much testing time will this new organization system have taken?

Brian Adam
