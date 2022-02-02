Netflix adds a function on televisions that you have been waiting for a long time

Streaming platforms like Netflix are a bit more user-friendly and manageable because there are profiles, which allow us to manage what we are watching and how we enjoy it, regardless of what the rest of the family does. And one of the key functions of this system is, undoubtedly, the one that allows us to manage the playback queue, or queue, as the Americans call it on the platform. This possibility allows us to start the viewing of any series, movie or documentary and eliminate it if after a few chapters it does not convince us. Thus, it disappears from our “Continue watching” section and leaves space for other content that we will really see in the coming days. It is, in case you have not used it before, a function called “Remove from queue”. Now it comes to televisions We already have this function available on our smartphones, tablets and browsers on both PC and Mac, but it was yet to reach another of the platforms where these apps are most consumed: Smart TVs and set-top boxes such as apple tv etc. Today, if we wanted to remove a series from that list, the way to see it on TV was by completing the operation from the mobile phone but luckily, according to Netflix, that is going to change. In a post via its official blog, Netflix has confirmed that “we’re introducing a new way for members to give your ‘Continue Watching’ queue a fresh start.” Starting today, users around the world can remove a TV show or movie from their ‘Continue Watching’ queue on all devices, including their TV, with the click of a button. In this way, according to the company, we simply have to click “on a program or movie and select ‘Remove from Continue watching’ in the page options.” In the event that we regret that deletion, the content page will maintain the button to undo that last action, with an undo that we will have in view in case we want to return it to the queue of things that we have pending to continue enjoying. In addition, both actions are already available “both on the web and on mobile devices” in addition to “extending that capacity to TV”. So now you know, from now on it is possible to manage that queue of pending reproductions without the slightest problem. >