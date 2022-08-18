Netflix: Ad-supported plan may limit app functionality

is ​​one of the most popular streaming services on the market, but even the pioneer is having difficulties and after reporting a violent drop in the number of subscribers, the company is working on a cheaper plan with ads, but in addition to a catalog. lower than the traditional version of the app, this new plan may have even more ations.

The idea of ​​paying for a service and still having to deal with ads seems quite surreal, however, Netflix believes that this is the solution to reverse the current situation so that it returns to being the market leader, but this new service plan is proving to be much less advantageous than we imagined.

According to Steve Moser, the new ad plan will not allow users to download content from the platform to watch them without an internet connection, a very important feature for streaming services. In addition, the app will make users answer a kind of questionnaire to customize the type of ad they receive.

- Advertisement -

This is the text Steve found in the mobile app: