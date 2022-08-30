Netflix acquires streaming rights to Berserk, Monster, Parasyte and other classic anime

has acquired non-exclusive global streaming rights to several classic anime, according to Variety. The streaming giant reportedly signed a deal with Nippon TV to bring , Claymore, Death Note, Parayste: The Maxim and nine more productions to its subscribers around the world.

Of that group, Netflix plans to stream Hunter X Hunter first. Starting on September 2, the adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s classic manga will be available in more than 104 countries.

- Advertisement - However, it is worth noting that some titles on the list, such as Death Note and Hunter x Hunter were already in Netflix’s anime catalog in some selected markets. For example, the former is so popular in North America that the streaming giant has authorized another live-action adaptation with the Duffer brothers, responsible for Stranger Things.

Other interesting additions to the list are Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting!, , and Nana. From the selected list, one of the most important titles is Berserk. The acclaimed manga series written by Kentaro Miura has conquered the world for its setting and deep story, featuring the mercenary Guts and the leader of the Band of the Hawk, Griffith. Amazfit: control and personalize your watch or bracelet with Notify & Fitness

With the deal, anime fans will be able to see some of their favorite productions on a platform other than Crunchyroll. Since Sony acquired the streaming service for nearly $1.2 billion in 2020 and began migrating Funimation’s back catalog, the service has dominated the anime market.