Nestlé’s sale of a slice of L’Oréal is a messy cut

Nestlé is going to take a small step instead of a big leap. It has sold back a 3% stake in L’Oréal for € 8.9 billion, but is holding onto 20% of the cosmetic firm. The shyness of boss Mark Schneider says a lot about the valuations of consumer goods companies.

The group first bought L’Oréal in 1974 because the founding family, the Bettencourts, wanted to protect themselves from hostile purchases. It made more financial sense than strategic. Since 1985, L’Oréal has achieved a total return of 28.255%. However, critics like Dan Loeb argued that Nestlé should sell it to focus on closer businesses, such as food.

L’Oréal’s 141% profitability since Loeb’s appeal in 2017 vindicates Schneider’s decision not to sell then. But the meteoric evolution of the French group’s price makes a certain cut difficult to resist. Nestlé will sell L’Oréal shares valued at 58 times future earnings, and use the cash to buy back its own shares, which trade at just 28 times.

Selling a stake of roughly 55 billion is probably easier said than done. Nestlé would have to either divest the shares on the market, or convince L’Oréal to buy them back. The biggest challenge is what to do with the money. Consumer stocks, measured by the FTSE World Consumer Staples Index, are now 26% above pre-pandemic levels. Ratings are even stronger in Schneider’s favorite areas, such as healthy or meat-free foods. The deficit Beyond Meat trades at 10 times final sales.

Still, Nestlé investors would do better if they decided to own L’Oréal for themselves. Schneider could also hand over the shares to them directly, as an alternative to a sale, although that could trigger tax liabilities in some countries. By holding on, you’re betting that L’Oréal’s extraordinary return will continue to keep its investors happy. It is not a sure thing.