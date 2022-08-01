HomeMobileAndroidNest, viewing the video feed on TV is finally back

Nest, viewing the video feed on TV is finally back

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
nest, viewing the video feed on tv is finally back
nest, viewing the video feed on tv is finally back
- Advertisement -

finally you can see the real-time video feed from all Nest cameras and video intercoms to your television via the Chromecast protocol: Google announced it last night. The feature is in fact a comeback – it has always been featured on the older models of Nest Doorbell (wired), Nest Cam and Nest Hub Max, but on newer products it had been one of the victims of the transition from the Nest app to Google Home.

Google has explicitly confirmed that the update affects all Nest products released in the course of 2021, however a crucial detail remains to be understood: the ad post specifically mentions devices only Google TV (therefore the smart TVs that integrate the new operating system and the new generation Chromecasts), while no mention is made of Android TV, older but much more popular operating system. We will have to wait for the first confirmation of availability to understand if it is only an approximation by Google or if there really is this difference in the treatment of the two OSs.

In any case, the post notes that to activate the functionality it will be sufficient to resort to voice commands. For example: “Hey Google, show me the kitchen camera”. If you want you can talk to a speaker or smart display, adding “on the TV [e quale, in caso ce ne fossero più di una]”at the end of the command.

With this update, therefore, the new Nest products come to offer almost the same functionality as the old ones, after some difficulties in the transition from the proprietary Nest app to Google Home. The web portal is still missing for video cameras; the company has already promised it will arrive, but there is no concrete information on the timing.

How to activate Chats, Meetings and Rooms in Gmail
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Aerosol made with copper nanowires could have antimicrobial properties

For a long time, copper has been used in the manufacture of objects that...
Apple

Backup strategies for travel photos – and other summer smartphone tips

Entertainment

Harry Potter turns 42: what is the best and worst movie? Where to see them?

Harry Potter over the years it became one of the most important book and...
Android

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, secrets? No thanks: the renderings of all colors

The rumors have come full circle, there is nothing left to see on the...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.