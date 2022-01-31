Nerdle arrives, the Wordle of mathematical operations

There is no doubt that Wordle has become a simple but addictive game which, as we recently told you, to the point of reaching alternative versions of the original game, either to support other languages ​​such as Spanish, or even to add more excitement with the new possibilities.

Now we are struck by the arrival of a version that, instead of being oriented towards words, it is oriented to mathematical operations, and for which it also happens to be called Nerdle, since this version is especially aimed at the most geeks of numbers.



Preserving the original spirit of Wordle but oriented to mathematical operations, this version allows users to use a maximum of six attempts to reveal the hidden mathematical operation.

The mathematical operation will be eight “letters”, where each letter will be one of the following characters: “0123456789+-*/=”.

Thus, a “word” is a correct mathematical calculation.

According to the rules, to the right of the “=” will be just a number, and the standard order of operations “so compute * and / before + and -” applies.

And since the order of operations matters:

If the answer we are looking for is 10+20=30, then 20+10=30 is not close enough.

The “letters” hit in the correct boxes will be represented in green, those hit but in the wrong boxes in purple, and the “letters” that do not exist will be reflected in the attempts by marking the boxes in black.

Those who want it easier, will be able to activate the mini Nerdle option, to find «words» of six «letters» instead of eight.

This version also has a high contrast mode for people with vision problems, and how could it be otherwise, the results can be shared on social networks.

With all the commotion that Wordle has generated, together with the imagination of the developers, it is to be expected that later versions may arrive that can go beyond letters and numbers, for now we do not know what they could surprise us with, and perhaps who knows if the original spirit of the game will also be reflected in learning applications for school-age students.

Link: Nerdy