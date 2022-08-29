Nerd Crawler, platform to track comic art on the web

Are you a fan of s or do you dedicate yourself to creating drawings in this style? For decades, comics have been a form of expression used by people to communicate a story through fictional characters, which over time became icons within this graphic world.

Currently, and thanks to the boost given by superhero movies, comics have seen their popularity revitalized, inspiring thousands of people around the world to develop their talent within this sector, which use the social networks and other s to share your work with the rest of the world.

That’s where it comes into play nerd a service that handles monitor the sites original comics art to put them at your fingertips and thus be able to keep abreast of the latest news released by their creators.

So when you sign up for Nerd Crawler you will receive a notification the moment new material is uploaded on one of your favorite artist and art dealer sites.

Regarding the purpose behind the development of Nerd Crawler, its creators expressed that they spent a lot of time keeping up with the latest comic art releases from their favorite artists and distributors, so they took it upon themselves to create a tool that would allow them to automate this process.

In that sense, they set out to create their own technology and endowed it with the ability to all the updates that came up on any of the art comics sites that followed, as well as others where this type of material was published and with which they could meet new artists.

While Nerd Crawler may be used for freethis version only allows you to track three pages once a day. So to increase the scope of its functions you must purchase one of the payment plans.

