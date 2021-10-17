Neptunia ReVerse: review of the PS5 remake of the first game of the saga

Sometimes I find it hard to believe that eleven years have passed since the launch of the original (and disastrous!) Hyperdimension Neptunia, during which the Compile Heart home franchise has expanded so much that it now includes more than twenty titles. However, it is since 2015 that the parody series par excellence has completely given up on the idea of ​​carrying out its main storyline, instead entrusting the task of keeping the brand alive to a long series of rarely inspired spin-offs (by the way, here find the review of the forgettable Neptunia Virtual Stars).

While fans around the globe are waiting hopefully for a possible sequel to Victory II, Compile Heart and Idea Factory International have instead decided to bring to PS5 the definitive version of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re; Birth1, that is the remake of the episode that several years ago. started the rampant phenomenon of Neptune, Noire, Vert and Blanc. Intrigued by the new mode introduced in Neptunia ReVerse, we then returned to Gamindustri to relive one last time the parody version of the console war.

The deity fallen (again) from heaven

The colorful world of Gamindustri has since time immemorial been divided into four great nations, each of which is ruled by a different deity: Purple Heart reigns over Planeptune, the nation that has always been more advanced on the technological front, while Black Heart, White Heart and Green Heart are respectively the protectors of Lastation, Lowee and Leanbox (clear references to PlayStation, Wii and Xbox).

Like the real companies to which these are inspired, the aforementioned regions and their respective Console Patron Units compete to prevail over each other and acquire as much influence as possible, which in the world of Gamindustri is precisely measured through the energy known as “share” . However, Console War has been going on for hundreds of years now, and in the meantime the balance between the four powers has remained virtually unchanged. Everything changes when Black Heart, White Heart and Green Heart, apparently manipulated by a malevolent entity, team up to attack Purple Heart in unison and remove at least one deity from the equation. Defeated and badly wounded, the ruler of Planeptune falls into the earthly world and when she awakens she realizes she has lost her memory (as well as most of her incredible powers!). Contacted by the mysterious Histoire, who asks her to save her and put an end once and for all to the Console War and the ambitions of the evil Arfoire, Neptune – the human form of Purple Heart – has no choice but to set out on a journey and first of all look for a way to bring back their lost memories.

Today as then, the plot of the progenitor of the series certainly does not shine for its originality, but on the contrary, his screenplay is overflowing with the clichés and plot twists most abused by his own playful genre. Yet, the narrative plot of Neptunia ReVerse entertains for several hours and can be appreciated thanks to the strong sympathy of its many protagonists, which moreover tend to break the fourth dimensional wall on a regular basis and are very often characterized by dizzying curves.

As also explained in the review of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re; Birth1 for PS Vita, the plot of the remake differs considerably from the original plot, so much so that the rival deities of Neptune play a greater role throughout the campaign and even join the player’s party without having to meet the tedious requirements of the title originally released on PlayStation 3.

If on the narrative level there is no difference between Neptunia ReVerse and the various editions of Hyperdimension Neptunia Re; Birth1 already on the market, the same cannot be said for the content front. On the occasion of the landing on PS5, the developers of Compile Heart have well thought of equipping ReVerse with the so-called “Arrange Mode”, a new mode that once selected allows you to unlock over twenty playable characters right from the start of the campaign and try your hand at a general rebalancing of the experience.

Having already gutted Re; Birth1 on PS Vita, during our test we therefore immediately measured ourselves with the Arrange Mode, discovering only over time (and on our skin!) the extent of the measures designed to put the veterans of the franchise in difficulty.

In the aforementioned, in fact, the parameters of the girls and monsters faced in battle are somewhat different, in order to add a pinch of pepper to the clashes and at least raise the level of challenge offered by the boss fights (the only situations in which we actually perceived a higher level of difficulty). While this is a fanciful expedient, we would like to recommend it only to anyone who wants to unlock all the extra characters in a single game, which otherwise would require at least two.

Returns and news

If the plot of Neptunia ReVerse so devoted to demented comedy and fanservice covers a very marginal function in the economy of the product, similar to what happens in many other exponents of the brand, the highlight of the package is instead represented by the gameplay. Strictly turn-based, the combat system packaged at the time by Compile Heart and refurbished by the Felistella team has inherited the original framework, to which, however, a tasty novelty has been applied.

Where the first game of the saga and the King; Birth1 version allowed a maximum of three characters to be deployed on the field, this time the party is made up of the beauty of eight warriors, of which only four, however, fight on the front line: each owner has in fact a sort of partner, and at any time he can leave the front to be replaced by his partner in the rear. A solution, this, which positively affects the strategic component of the product and which is particularly useful when a character runs out of SPs and therefore cannot access their most devastating attacks and spells. In addition to the physical combos, which the player can freely remap through the appropriate menu, Neptune and all the other fighters recruited during the adventure have access to a slew of special attacks, which involve the consumption of SP or the loading of the EX bar. Using their CPU powers, deities can also undergo a transformation that in addition to changing its appearance (sometimes even in a radical way), it dramatically increases its fighting abilities and favors the elimination of the toughest enemies.

Directly from the PC, PS Vita and PS4 versions of Re; Birth1 then returned the so-called “Remake System” absent in the original edition for PS3, that is that ingenious function that offers the user the possibility of modify different aspects of the game.

Using real projects, the player is in fact free to raise or lower the overall difficulty of the campaign, expand the range of items that can be purchased at the shops, add new dungeons to the world map and even intervene on the collection points scattered throughout the various levels. . However, since each project requires a certain number of Mb, the user he is forced to carefully choose the plans to activate or not, as the available memory is rather limited and does not allow you to apply them all in a single batch.

The other novelty of Neptunia ReVerse is to be found in the nice fishing minigame, which rewards the most patient players with rare or even exclusive items, such as weapons and costumes. Although the fishing system is not particularly elaborate, we nevertheless appreciated its inclusion, as the aforementioned optional activity uses the adaptive triggers of DualSense to give a minimum gratifying experience.

A decade too many on the shoulders

Since it is an “enchanced” port of the PS4 version of Re; Birth1, the weak point of Neptunia ReVerse is unfortunately the technical sector, which, as predictable, accuses the weight of the years. Although Felistella has worked a lot on cleaning the image, the product it has retained some smudges due to its original handheld nature, which occurs mostly during the (rare) kinematics and purely exploratory phases. On the other hand, the polygonal models and the static screens created by the phenomenal character designer Tsunako (Date to Live, Fairy Fencer F, Trinity Universe) are more beautiful than usual.

Without detracting from the 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, we greatly appreciated the absence of the usual loading times, which in previous versions of the game slowed down the transition from exploration to battle phases; using the PS5 SSD, in Neptunia ReVerse lon the other hand, a transition is instantaneous, which is why the exploration of the dungeons is much more engaging and immediate.

On the contrary, the sound accompaniment continues to be quite anonymous, with tracks that are anything but memorable and too often repeated until exhaustion. Finally, the dubbing in Japanese is superb, which in addition to presenting all the historical voices of the brand, boasts a level of acting significantly higher than that offered by the disappointing and superfluous counterpart in English.