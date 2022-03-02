Tech NewsMobile

Neither the OnePlus 10 Pro nor future OnePlus smartphones will carry ColorOS

By: Abraham

OnePlus has reversed its decision to merge its OxygenOS software with Oppo’s ColorOSwhich sounds like good news if you’re a fan of OnePlus software.

This is one of the points mentioned in a Pete Lau’s post founder of OnePlus, as part of the company’s announcements at MWC 2022.

Although the news of the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in March or its upcoming 150W charging technology is going to grab the most headlines, it is interesting that OnePlus confirms that it maintains a key part of its identity.

OnePlus fans feared that their favorite company would ditch its own version of Android, OxygenOS, and move to ColorOS, developed by Oppo. While the two companies initially planned to adopt a unified operating system, feedback from OnePlus fans made it clear that this was not a good idea.

The two operating systems from Oppo and OnePlus will now be developed from a unified code base, but will remain separate. Specifically, OxygenOS is going to be a more global-focused product than ColorOS, and will maintain its lighter look and feel.

