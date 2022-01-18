Neither Samsung nor Xiaomi, this will be the first mobile with a 200 megapixel camera

Currently mobile phones with a larger camera have a 108 megapixel sensor. Although there has been much speculation about the launch of cell phones with cameras up to 192 megapixels, and with processors that have supported it for a long time, the reality is that, at the moment, neither the Xiaomi 12, nor does it seem that the Galaxy S22 They are going to release a larger sensor. But it is something that could happen soon with Motorola’s new top of the range, a phone that could offer us a unique technical sheet in the market, and that would make it the phone to beat in 2022.

This will be the new top of the range from Motorola

It is not the first time that we know details of this phone, but of course this time they are being more precise than ever. And the most striking thing of course is that huge main sensor for its rear camera, which would count with no less than 200 megapixels, while it will have a fairly large 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto, so the sensors will be especially large. The same will happen at the front, where we will have a camera of no less than 60 megapixels. But its amazing features do not stop here.

Because it would also be the mobile with the fastest fast charge on the market. this would have a power of 125W, which would allow it to be charged in just 14 or 15 minutes. It would also charge very quickly without cables, with a power of no less than 50W. The screen would be quite large, with a size of 6.67 inches with Full HD + resolution and technology POLED, which would also be curved. Your processor would be the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the fastest we will see on an Android in 2022, with the permission of the MediaTek Dimensity 9000. The RAM memory it would have would be 8GB or 12GB, while the internal storage would reach 128GB or 256GB. Of course it would be released with Android 12.

The code name for this phone would be Frontier, but it is expected to be a variant of the Motorola X30 known in December, or even another model of the X range even more advanced. There had been speculation about the 200-megapixel sensors from both Samsung and Xiaomi, but it seems that it will not be in 2022 when we see them. The shortage of supplies is slowing down the photographic evolution of some manufacturers. This does not seem to be the case with Motorola. This super top of the range could be presented in just a few weeks.

