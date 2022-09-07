HomeTech NewsMobileNeither glass nor metal nor plastic: Google plans a twist in the...

Neither glass nor metal nor plastic: Google plans a twist in the materials of an upcoming phone

Published on

analisis pixel 6a teknofilo 14a.jpg
Depending on the source of leaks Digital Chat Station google is planning to partner with Foxconn for the manufacture of two future flagships.

The first device should be familiar to anyone closely following Pixel rumours, since it’s all about the foldable, though it’s unclear when production might start.

The second phone, however, is much more mysterious. It is supposedly a flagship that is powered by the Tensor 2 chip, is equipped with an IMX787 sensor, a 50MP main camera and — most surprisingly — a ceramic back cover.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, one of the first smartphones we saw in Spain with a ceramic back

The OnePlus 9 leaks almost completely in AIDA64: power to spare and a conservative panel

If the mentioned image sensor model sounds familiar to you, that’s because it appeared a couple of weeks ago, attached to that mysterious “Lynx” device that no one knows what it is.

Ceramic is a rare material in smartphones. Its color limitations make it a tough sell for some manufacturers. If Google plans to make a ceramic Pixel in the future, it could help differentiate the company’s phones from those made of glass, metal and plastic.

