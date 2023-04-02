5G News
Neither Android nor iOS! Meet the first cell phone released with two operating systems

Neither Android nor iOS! Meet the first cell phone released with two operating systems

By Abraham
Neither Android nor iOS! Meet the first cell phone released with two operating systems
Android and iOS dominate the smartphone market, while HarmonyOS seeks to grow and approach the first two. However, the German company Hallo Welt Systeme seems not to care about this and has launched the new Volla Phone X23 with two options for operating systems, without any of the most used ones in the world.

Anyone who wants to purchase a unit of it must choose between two variants. One has Volla OS installed, and the other comes with Ubuntu Touch natively. The manufacturer’s intention was to enter open source platforms in order to offer users greater control over the device.

It is worth mentioning that the Volla Phone X23 is classified in the category of robust devices, that is, with a resistant design for extreme situations, thanks to the MIL-STD-810H certification. In addition, it has IP68, which guarantees protection against dust and liquids.

The body weighs 270 grams and has a thickness of 12.2 mm. The 5,000 mAh battery can be replaced without the need for special tools and even delivers 30W fast charging.

How to know if my Android mobile is being spied

Inside, this model comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 platform, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of flash memory. The screen is 6.1 inches in size and HD + resolution. The set of cameras comes with two rear cameras, led by a 48 MP main and an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 16 MP front camera.

price and availability

The Volla Phone X23 is available for pre-order on the international market for a suggested retail price of 522 euros (~R$2,870). Deliveries are expected to start in May 2023.

What do you think of this rugged smartphone with two operating system options? Leave your opinion in the comments below.

