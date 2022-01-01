Neil Harbisson, the first artist recognized as a cyborg

When it comes to gender and sexuality, the world is experiencing a campaign of acceptance. Although they exist, fewer and fewer people discriminate against others because of their tastes. Social media and technology have served to support, and also criticize, people who enjoy life in an “unconventional” way. This is where Neil Harbisson enters the scene, officially recognized as the first cyborg artist, he has a very particular story and in this article we will tell you about it.

Harbisson, born in Northern Ireland, suffers from achromatopsia, a rare condition that only allows him to see in grayscale. From a very young age, he became obsessed with colors and all the sensations they convey.

Growing up, she became an environmental activist in Spain, where she began studying art. He subsequently studied experimental music composition at Dartington College of Arts and digital photography at the New York Institute of Photography.

Neil Harbisson speaks at the TEDGlobal 2012 – June 25 – 29, 2012, Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: James Duncan Davidson / TED

His best inventions and cyborg art

In 2004 Harbisson was the first person in the world to be recognized as a cyborg by a government. He invented the antenna implanted in his head that allows him to see and perceive invisible colors such as infrared and ultraviolet. This device also allows you to receive pictures, videos, music, or phone calls directly to your head from other devices. Although it is an innovative technology, it is also rejected by bioethics committees. The antenna was implanted clandestinely by anonymous doctors.

Another of the conflicts that Harbisson has had over his identity has been with the British Government. In 2004 the authorities rejected the renewal of Harbisson’s passport for appearing in the photo with an electronic device. He claimed that the antenna was not a device but an organ of his body. This is how what is known as a “cyborg passport” was born, after the Government authorized the renewal of the passport.

Harbisson also won an award at the Sundance Film Festival, for his documentary Cyborg Foundation, which depicts the organization he founded, is dedicated to helping humans become cyborgs, promoting cyborg art, and defending the rights of cyborgs.

Its facets also include the creation of art, music and action art. In his works Harbisson is dedicated to making portraits of faces by listening to the “colors of their faces.” As for music, he gives colored concerts by connecting his antenna to loudspeakers and pointing the antenna at the faces of the public or colored objects. Finally, in action art he is dedicated to the creation of scenic works, performances and happenings.

Harbisson creating paintings. Photo courtesy

The stardom of Harbisson, the first cyborg artist

His facet as an artist has taken him to the top of the media and Hollywood. Harbisson has appeared on shows about the future and transhumanism like the Discovery Channel’s Daily Planet, as well as as a guest on shows like Richard & Judy, Buenafuente, Fantástico, and Masterchef.

Harbisson had the opportunity to meet actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Cruise, who allowed the artist to detect the “sound” of his skin tone and lip color, which are represented in his works.

Future Harbisson Projects

Harbisson is currently working on his new project. For this he created a device in the shape of a thick metal necklace, designed to detect the passage of time. According to the artist, this would make it possible to feel the rotation of the earth.

In its first version, the device burned out at 6:00 p.m. instead of feeling Harbisson’s body heat for 24 hours. It would be designed as a permanent wearable rather than an implant.

It is fascinating to see how technology can fill the void that a disability can create in a person, without a doubt that with the passage of time we will have more news of people who have managed to plant themselves in this interesting frontier. What do you think of humans becoming cyborgs to improve their quality of life? Would you join a project of this type to improve your skills? Let us know in the comments!