“Neighbors”, the Brazilian comedy that is among the most watched on Netflix

Have you ever been through the situation of having noisy who don’t give a damn about anything? Well, this is what the recently released movie is about. Neighbours. This is a production from Brazil, lasting 1 hour and 50 minutes, available on the giant of the streaming from the September 1st.

This week Neighbours entered the top 10 most viewed titles of Netflix, occupying the third position, with 9.41 million hours viewed this week, and is starring Leander Hassum Y Mauricio Manfrini other actors recognized in that country as julia rabello, Marley Cevada, julia fotti, Lucas Leto, Sophia Guedes, Dja Martins, Nando Cunha, Helio de la Pena, vilma melo, Davi Miguel Viana Ynes. It is also directed by the also Roberto Santucci.

Official poster of “Neighbors”. (Netflix)

The official trailer shows that while Walter was working he had a nervous breakdown due to stress that took him to the hospital, and on the recommendation of the doctor now he must spend some time in rest and tranquility. So he makes the decision to move with his wife to a house in a small town, surrounded by great nature where an air of great peace is breathed.

He and his partner enjoy that happiness that they needed so much and that they could not find in the city, but it does not last long, since suddenly, one day while his wife explains to his friends what his new life, he begins to hear a noise in the house next door that shakes his own. From there he begins his new frustration, since his neighbors are the noisiest people that can exist. Lead a quiet life? Nothing is safe!

Leandro Hassum Moreira is a Brazilian actor, comedian, producer, screenwriter, presenter and voice actor. He now he is the protagonist of the comedy “Neighbors”. (Netflix)

Its neighbors have a spectacular house and a large pool where they hold parties that almost resemble a Rio carnival, with many people, fireworks, overflowing music and more. So, you can already imagine his personality.

Some viewers have described this comedy as a nice and surreal story, which could be defined as skits more or less theatrical, one after another, about neighborhood situations.

First images of “Neighbors”. on Netflix. (Netflix)

Neighbours is another Brazilian production with the seal of Netflix that provides great entertainment, and although it uses formulas of the genre, it knows how to stand out.

: