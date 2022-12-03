Need for Speed: Unbound launches and is available in stores for consoles and PC

From this Friday (2) the game is available Need for Speed: unboundnew racing game from Criterion Games🇧🇷 A few days ago, a gameplay video for the title surfaced online and showed some of the first details of the new adventure. Now, those who were looking forward can buy and play on their favorite platform.

This is the twenty-fifth game in the series and its development was carried out by the same company that brought the Burnout games to the market. Remember that it is a subsidiary of Electronic Arts and is bringing a new game after almost ten years without any relevant news about the games in the saga. Check out the synopsis: