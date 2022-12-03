Need for Speed: Unbound launches and is available in stores for consoles and PC

From this Friday (2) the game is available Need for Speed: unboundnew racing game from Criterion Games🇧🇷 A few days ago, a gameplay video for the title surfaced online and showed some of the first details of the new adventure. Now, those who were looking forward can buy and play on their favorite platform.
This is the twenty-fifth game in the series and its development was carried out by the same company that brought the Burnout games to the market. Remember that it is a subsidiary of Electronic Arts and is bringing a new game after almost ten years without any relevant news about the games in the saga. Check out the synopsis:
Race against time, outrun the cops and take on the weekly qualifiers to make your way to The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. Fill your garage with custom, precision-tuned cars and light up the streets using your style, unique tuning and a vibrant global soundtrack that resonates around the world.
Among the novelties, the new Need for Speed aims to rescue some of the elements of the world of street racing, something that was very popular at the time of Underground and Underground 2 launches. In addition, the basic package comes with 143 cars and all with various possibilities of customization and there is support for multiplayer.
The game is available for Playstation 5, Xbox Series and PC. However, there are some compatibility issues with RTX 4090 cards. So, you need to do a small GPU BIOS update following the instructions on the GPU’s own website. NVIDIA🇧🇷 On Steam, the game can be purchased for R$ 299. Finally, it is speculated that the franchise will also arrive on smartphones.
Click here for the solution for RTX 4090 cards.