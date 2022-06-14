Nearly half of developers want to change jobs this year

It seems that there is a bad work environment in the world of programming and application development in general, or at least that is clear from the latest report created by digitalocean, where you can see frightening numbers.

A 42% of developers worldwide they are not good at their job and they want to change this year, mainly because they don’t want to go back to work full time in the office, they want flexibility.

That’s right, many technology companies have asked their programmers and developers to return to the office, that working from home or having complete schedule flexibility is over, something that makes a lot of sense when we talk about jobs that often require few group meetings and a lot of individual effort with defined goals.

The idea is simple, if a programmer has to create a function before the 22nd, it does not matter where he does it from, he will not produce more within an office, although depending on the type of development it may be necessary to be surrounded by people from the same team.

The fact is that almost half want to change jobs and 27% already did so in 2021 when they heard the news of returning to the office.

Other reasons are compensation and the desire for better benefits, although close to 10% say this is because they want to set up their own businesses.

This report was made thanks to an online survey that was active from April 19, 2022 to May 19, 2022, with more than 2,500 responses obtained.

In the same report you can see the most popular languages ​​of the moment:

[…] Python (21%) and JavaScript (17%) are the most popular languages, followed by PHP (14%), TypeScript (9%) and Java (9%). While Python is popular with developers of all experience levels, JavaScript and C++ are more popular with less experienced developers. PHP is less popular with newer developers, but is still popular with those with 6+ years of experience.

You can download all the data of the report in the link indicated above, informing your email, yes.