Nearby Share on Android starts getting a new design with Material You; see how it turned out

Google began releasing this Friday (10) an update to the Nearby Share interface, a quick file sharing feature between Android devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Identified at the end of last year, the new version brings a revamped look to the tool’s interface with elements from Material You.

As seen in the images shared by 9to5Google, the Nearby Share menu is getting overhauls based on Google’s new visual language. When searching for nearby devices, there is a new animation and preview of shared file. Check out: