Nearby Share on Android starts getting a new design with Material You; see how it turned out

Google began releasing this Friday (10) an update to the Nearby Share interface, a quick file sharing feature between Android devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Identified at the end of last year, the new version brings a revamped look to the tool’s interface with elements from Material You.
As seen in the images shared by 9to5Google, the Nearby Share menu is getting overhauls based on Google’s new visual language. When searching for nearby devices, there is a new animation and preview of shared file. Check out:
(Image: 9to5Google)
In addition to geometric shapes with rounded edges and dynamic colors that represent the tones of the wallpaper, it is possible to observe that all elements are centralized and have better organization of icons and texts.
Other changes can be seen in the file transfer process. For example, pairable devices will appear in a list with a star icon. When receiving a large file such as an application, the panel will display a loading animation which will show the progress of the transfer.
This is a small update that prepares one of the many system features with Material You for Android 14, which should bring more consistency in design with dynamic colors. Nearby Share is expected to receive the news with a server-side update from Google Play Services, so it should be rolled out gradually to users.
