Nearby Self Share, the option developed by Chrome to share files between your devices

Sending files between our devices is an issue that on Android, even today, does not have a completely simple solution. Although Google brought Nearby Share, its functionality is not as friendly and simple as Apple’s AirDrop. That is why Chrome is now preparing a function to send files between our own devices.

The idea is that sharing files from mobile to PC or vice versa is much faster and this new feature seems like an excellent solution.

Chrome wants to facilitate the process of sending files between our devices

News about the development of this new feature comes in a report by Chrome Gerrit, the site where we can see the features in progress. It is identified as Nearby Self Share and is described as an option to share files with our own nearby devices. However, the fact that it appears in Chromium Gerrit does not guarantee that it will be a feature that will land in the browser.

However, we must point out that this feature came as an experimental feature in the beta version of Chrome Canary. In that sense, we can say that the feature has passed the first tests for its arrival in Chrome.

Theoretically, turning on this experimental feature will add the “Send to your own devices” option to the Nearby Share section. In addition, the browser will be able to determine which is the fastest way to transfer the file, through Bluetooth or the WiFi network. This feature is really useful and is something that is missing by many users who frequently send files between the computer and the mobile.

There are currently dozens of alternatives that promise to make this task easier, however, having the solution in Chrome makes it much more accessible. Although there are no specific dates for its landing in the stable version, its arrival in Canary is great news.