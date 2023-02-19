5G News
NBA announces virtual reality feature for fans to "enter the court" through the app

NBA announces virtual reality feature for fans to “enter the court” through the app

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
NBA announces virtual reality feature for fans to
This Friday (18), during NBA All-Star Tech, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced a new experience for the official app of the American basketball league. The functionality consists of inserting a 3D avatar of the fan inside the court.

Through Artificial Intelligence and virtual reality, enthusiasts will be able to scan their own body in 360 degrees and create an avatar of themselves in an NBA game. Thus, it will be possible to place your person in an NBA bid. You can check out a demo below with the legendary Ahmad Rashad, placed in a Utah Jazz game.

The future streaming option will still have other personalized experiences. One of these includes the ability to transport the game to virtual locations. Users will also get new animated graphics, built-in stakes and improved camera angles.

To top it off, the Liga app will feature a larger selection of alternative languages, top-notch influencer and celebrity commentary. The intention is for the initiatives to attract more fans to the broadcasts.

There is still no forecast for the implementation of the news, just the certainty that they will arrive “soon”. The NBA App can be downloaded for Android and iOS through the links located on the card below the text.

It is worth remembering that, in recent weeks, the player LeBron James became the record holder of points in the NBA and even received a tribute from Google on the occasion.

Did you like the news presented for the NBA application? Share your opinion with us!

