NBA 2K23 gets first trailer and will break size record on Xbox Series X|S

Even before its release, NBA 2K23 set a curious on Xbox X|S platforms. According to information shared on Reddit, it is the game that takes up the most storage space on Microsoft’s new generation consoles.

The information shared on Reddit in a humorous tone warned gamers to prepare the SSD of Microsoft consoles for its size. To date, NBA 2K23 is the biggest game ever released for the Xbox Series X|S, taking up 152GB.

The size on the PlayStation 5 has not been revealed, but the size is likely to be similar. However, it is worth noting that the Sony console has the Kraken compression method, which reduces the size of some games. For example, Control Ultimate Edition takes up just 25GB, a size 42% smaller compared to competitors.

In this generation, it has been common for games to exceed 100 GB of internal storage, especially games with more demanding graphics.

At the end of July, NBA 2K23 got a spectacular trailer, emphasizing its realistic graphics. It has several evolutions compared to its predecessor and brings the presence of famous figures of the sport, such as LeBron James, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic. Another highlight is the return of the Jordan Challenge mode, which will challenge the player to recreate 15 legendary moments from the iconic Michael Jordan. Ten challenges from the 2K11 version were recreated and five more were created especially for the new version. NBA 2K23 will be released on the day September 9 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

NBA 2K23 gets first trailer with more natural actions and graphical improvements

Inspired by the North American basketball league, NBA 2K23 is approaching its official release, scheduled for September 9th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Switch around the world, in continuity to the current NBA 2K22. To start the heat of its launch, publisher 2K has made its “first look trailer” available on its official YouTube channel, anticipating a little of what can be expected in the novelty that promises to please fans of the basketball game franchise.

As can be seen in the video below, NBA 2K23 brings as its main highlight the delivery of more realistic actions and graphics when compared to the previous edition, therefore bringing interesting evolutions, in addition to showing some participations in the game that include LeBron James, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry (who appears at their traditional "Night, Night" celebration) and Luka Doncic. Not least, the edition is responsible for bringing back the Jordan Challenge mode which encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan's illustrious career, including the re-creation of 10 challenges that were made available in 2K11 from scratch, accompanied by another 5 unpublished.