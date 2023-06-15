Naver: South Korea’s biggest search engine cloned by hackers on fake site

South Korea’s largest and most popular search portal, Naver, has been cloned into a fake site by North Korean hackers, according to an alert from the National Intelligence Service, the NIS. The agency points to this action as a sophisticated attempt to reach users in the country and demonstrate risks that may affect other sectors, informs the Reuters agency.
The fake portal in question has been identified as “Naver Portal”, and NIS is now working to track the activity of the group behind the cloning. There is still no information on how many people were victims of this site and whether their personal data was collected or exposed.
The activity of North Korean hackers has concerned the world, especially in the area of cryptocurrencies. According to the UN, North Korea stole more assets from that sector in 2022 than in any other year, and that the money was passed on to the invading country’s nuclear and missile programs.
NIS has already warned about attacks by these groups – more than 70% of scams occur via email, most impersonating South Korean portals such as Naver and Daum. Attacks of this type are classified as social engineering, a technique to induce users to give their data and access dangerous sites believing they are in a safe and reliable environment.