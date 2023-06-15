Naver: South Korea’s biggest search engine cloned by hackers on fake site

South Korea’s largest and most popular search portal, Naver, has been cloned into a fake site by North Korean hackers, according to an alert from the National Intelligence Service, the NIS. The agency points to this action as a sophisticated attempt to reach users in the country and demonstrate risks that may affect other sectors, informs the Reuters agency.

The fake portal in question has been identified as “Naver Portal”, and NIS is now working to track the activity of the group behind the cloning. There is still no information on how many people were victims of this site and whether their personal data was collected or exposed.