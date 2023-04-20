NAVE launches PC gamer that debuts Intel Arc video card in Brazil

This week, NAVE announced the arrival of the new version of its Cósmico IA40 desktop for the Europeian market. The announcement came during the finals of the national stage of the Intel Extreme Master – the IEM Rio Major Championship –, held this week in Rio de Janeiro. It stands out for becoming the first machine in the Europeian market to come equipped with the new generation of Intel Arc A770 graphics card with 8 GB. The brand’s dedicated GPU promises more graphics performance, speed and ray tracingto improve shadows and reflections in 3D images.

The Cósmico IA40 also features a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900KS processor, ASrock Z790 motherboard, 64 GB of 4,800 MHz DDR5 RAM memory and 1 TB M.2 SSD. The equipment also features the DT Water Cooler Gaming cooling system and the NAVE GPE 1903 cabinet, with glass front and sides. During the event, which takes place between the 17th and 23rd of April, at the Jeunesse Arena, starting at 11 am, NAVE will also take the Estelar notebook, which comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of NVMe SSD storage. "We are very happy with our participation in the Intel Extreme Masters and with the pioneering spirit of using the latest Intel Arc video card technology for the first time in Europe. Our partnership shows how we are always looking for solutions that optimize and promote a unique experience for players, professional or not, and the development of e-sports in the country. At the event, visitors will be able to see the machine and experience all its innovation." Ivam Bastos Jr. NAVE manager