National Lottery to hold ‘must-win’ €19m draw after jackpot goes unclaimed again

National Lottery is set to hold a “must-win” draw after the whopping €19 million jackpot went unclaimed again.

One or more lucky punters will be in the chance to win the record-breaking jackpot this Saturday.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We know that most of our Lotto players would like to see the €19m jackpot won, so we are delighted to be able to make this announcement”.

If the jackpot is not won outright, the full value of the prize will flow down to the winner(s) of the next winning prize tier.

They added: “While this current Lotto jackpot rollover is truly unprecedented, and has generated so much excitement and participation in the Lotto game, the National Lottery is now pleased to announce that this ‘will be won’ event will take place on January 15th.

“In addition, the National Lottery will operate the same ‘will be won’ event going forward, with Lotto jackpots guaranteed to be won no more than five draws after the cap has been reached.”

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9th June 2021 and has remained capped at €19.06 million since Saturday 2nd October.

Due to the capped Lotto, the additional funds allocated to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers in each of the subsequent draws.

