National Geographic: The End of an Era in Newsstands and the Digital Rise

The renowned magazine National Geographic has announced important strategic changes. Starting next year, kiosk sales will be history, concentrating their efforts on their digital platform and their subscriptions.

I don’t like the news very much, really. I spent many years with the paper magazine, then I switched to the digital magazine saving the issues on an iPad 2, an eternity ago. Over time, the app stopped working on that model, forcing me to buy a new iOS device in order to read my magazines, which I didn’t do. Now I can’t get my purchases back even with a new iPhone… anyway…

The point is that kiosk sales represent a small portion of the monthly circulation of the magazine. Currently, National Geographic circulates with almost 1.8 million copies per month. The transition to a digital business model will allow the magazine to reduce costs and optimize its resources.

For the loyal subscribers from National Geographic, there is nothing to worry about. They assure that they will continue to receive their monthly printout. Also, the company has announced that it will offer special editions at newsstands, diversifying its offer.

However, the changes go beyond the distribution. The writing staff has also been affected by this restructuring. National Geographic has announced that will no longer have staff with the title of “writer”. Instead they will resort to writers not hired to author the stories.

National Geographic, a magazine that has survived more than a century, has not been immune to the financial difficulties that have rocked the media industry. Control of the magazine has changed twice in the last decade, being acquired by the corporation walt disney in 2019. Despite the challenges, the National Geographic spokesperson says the changes won’t impact the quality of its storytelling.

Beyond being just a cost-cutting strategy, this transition to digital could be an opportunity for National Geographic to adapt and thrive in the changing media landscape of the 21st century. With the popularization of online content and reader preference for digital platforms, National Geographic’s decision could be a step toward a sustainable future.