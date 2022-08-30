Natalie Portman’s new series had to stop recording after receiving threats

is the protagonist of this Apple TV + miniseries. (REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

The new series of the platform is being recorded in the streets of Baltimore, but it seems that it was not very well received by a sector of the society of that city. This is the fiction called Lady in the Lake, which is constantly threats from the inhabitants who view with bad eyes the landing of film crews in the city.

As reported by the Baltimore police through the site dead line, the production was stopped on several occasions due to the fear of intimidating messages. The last one they received was more than forceful: “ If they don’t stop filming, we’re going to come back and shoot someone.” . This was perhaps the most uncomfortable intimidation they received, but they were also pressured by a group of drug traffickers who demanded a sum of money to continue with the recordings. According to reports, the sum would be $50,000.

Faced with so many obstacles, the production made known through a statement the fear of these threats: “On Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of the series, before the arrival of the cast and crew, A driver from our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun aimed at our driver, and then they fled the scene. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing.” For now, the recordings are stopped pending an improvement in security conditions to continue with the production of the fiction of AppleTV+.

In addition to portmanthe series is starring Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi), a role that was originally going to be played by Lupita Nyong’o. It is an adaptation of the novel by Laura Lippmann which tells the story of Maddie Schwatz (portman), a housewife and mother who is tired of her routine, who decides to become a journalist and investigate a murder case of an activist. The fiction is set precisely in Baltimore in the 60s and will show the culture clash with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), an empowered woman and civil rights activist, who fights for the Afro community in the city.

Lady in the Lake is co-created and directed by Alma Har’el (honey boy), who in turn wrote the pilot. accompany her Dr Ryan, as co-creator and co-writer, and Jean-Marc Vallee, Nathan Ross, and Julie Gardner as executive producers. For now the recordings are stopped and the search for new measures or other locations.

