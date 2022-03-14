Natalia Guzmán invents a shirt that detects possible heart attacks, the Spanish invention that can save lives

Natalia Guzman21, a student of the Biomedical Engineering Degree at the CEU San Pablo University, has been the protagonist of this week in the bioengineering sector thanks to the presentation of an invention that could replace the uncomfortable Holter in the future.

This is a t-shirt that can measure electrocardiograms without the need to use so many cables, being comfortable, without anything rigid and with the possibility of measuring the data remotely.

It has some conductive fabric patches on the back, patches sewn with a conductive thread that will be responsible for carrying the signal to the waist. It is there where the electrodes are connected to the electronic board, which sends the signal to a computer or a mobile phone so that it can be interpreted.

The advantage is that everything is flexiblethere are no rigid objects as in the case of a holter, so it is much more comfortable and visually it does not have any difference with a plain t-shirt.

It can be useful for those who need measure heart activity over 24 hoursin case of arrhythmias, for example, but also for an athlete, or for those who need constant monitoring for critical problems.

Currently the holter is widely used in the medical area. It’s a machine that records heart rates constantly, not like the smartwatch, which only does it from time to time. An arrhythmia of a few seconds may be undetectable with the best smart watch on the market, but not with a Holter monitor, which measures it continuously. The problem with the Holter monitor is that it is very uncomfortable. It needs conductive chest patches that connect to the log monitor, a glued-on rigid box that we’ll have to lug around for hours. At the end of the time, we will have to return to the doctor to remove the Holter, obtain the results and issue a diagnosis.

With the t-shirt everything is easier, since you could send the results remotely, avoiding trips and various problems related to the structure of the device.

At the moment it is not on the market, in fact now they will launch a prototype that replaces the conductive fabric with a polymer, a liquid that can measure the signals and send them to the electrodes on the waist. They are also thinking about bras and other garments that can be applied to people of different sexes and ages.