NASA’s most powerful rocket all set to take Orion to the Moon

NASA has taken 10 years to create a that is about to take off, NASA’s most rocketthe one that will carry the spacecraft, left the Vehicle Assembly Building today for a trip around the Moon.

Artemis I is the mission that will be on everyone’s lips shortly, an unmanned mission, the first of the Artemis program, and the one that will inaugurate this space launch system together with the Orion spacecraft.

The initial scheduled date for the mission is August 29, but if something goes wrong, it will launch on September 2 or September 5. From there, the Orion spacecraft will fly for about 25 days to make a trajectory around the moon, testing to see if everything goes well and to be able to make subsequent manned flights with a round trip duration of seven days.

For the launch to be successful, and to enter lunar orbit correctly, the position of the Moon must be perfectly calculated, keeping the Orion spacecraft out of darkness and timing the return for daylight.

Orion will travel to the launch pad for about eight hours, transported 6.4 km, slowly but surely.

What is Orion like?

On board the Orion capsule there are sensors to measure the radiation levels that people would suffer in the future, sensors that have been put on mannequins. There are also science payloads and CubeSats that will be deployed along the way, but they are not yet installed, they will be put on when Orion reaches the launch pad.

As you can see on the Wikipedia page of the Orion ship, its design was already ready for many years.

In the production phase, engineers applied refinements to the Orion design to ensure manufacturing and assembly are as efficient as possible. They managed, for example, to reduce the number of welded parts that make up the Orion pressure vessel, from 33 to seven, but they also saved 300 kg of weight.

In the video above you can see what NASA’s most advanced spacecraft looks like.

It features a launch abort system, positioned on a tower above the crew module, that can be activated in milliseconds to propel the vehicle to safety and position the crew module for a safe landing.

The crew module is capable of transporting four crew members beyond the moon, providing a safe habitat from launch through landing and recovery.

The Service Module has been created in collaboration with ESA (European Space Agency). Provides crew support from launch to separation, prior to entry. Provides in-space propulsion for orbital transfer, power and thermal control, attitude control, and more. It also provides water and air to support the crew.

How is the SLS rocket

The Space Launch System is a powerful launch vehicle, the only rocket that can send Orion, astronauts and supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

The SLS rocket uses proven propulsion systems consisting of solid rocket propellants and liquid-fueled RS-25 engines coupled to a new central core stage.

SLS uses larger solid rocket boosters than the space shuttles and liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen fueled RS-25 engines operating at a higher thrust level and with new controllers. Consisting of propellant tanks, avionics, and related equipment, it houses the four RS-25s and provides connection points for the propellants.

The Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS) provides propulsion in space. The launch vehicle stage adapter partially encloses the ICPS and changes the diameter of the rocket. The Orion Stage Adapter, located between the SLS and the Orion crew vehicle, contains CubeSat payloads for the Artemis I mission and connects the rocket to the Orion spacecraft.