NASA will rely on an AI-controlled telescope to search for extraterrestrial life

The NASA announced more than a year ago the existence of the Nancy Grace Roman telescope and the intentions of making an unmanned trip to Mars by the end of this decade. The telescope will be part of the trip to use it in a different location than the one we usually use it, that is, surfaces we have reached (the moon and the earth).

Mars is far enough away for us to begin to consider the possibility of the telescope offering shocking images when the day comes. The objective is not only to locate extraterrestrial life but to obtain interstellar planets that can inform us about how the composition of such a body works.

AI and tools

In addition, the telescope will not be alone, well it will be but there will be an advanced artificial intelligence collaborating. The idea is for the telescope to scan thousands of stars at the same time every hour, but this can be overwhelming in terms of content. Not to mention that the transmission of data from such a distant place is precarious.

This was what NASA reported recently about your AI:

Eventually the AI ​​learns what it needs to identify and will only send out important information. By filtering this information the system will exceed an extremely limited data transmission speed. [El sistema] you will have to observe millions of stars every hour or so, and there is no way to send all that data back to Earth. Therefore, the spacecraft will have to analyze the data on board and send only the measurements from the sources it detects as microlensing events.

What we can find is a mystery, the arrival on Mars with a telescope of this caliber is unprecedented. The search for new stellar bodies, especially those different from ours, is a goal. The analysis of its formation and even the life that can be observed will communicate important information about the universe.

The trip is planned for the end of the 2020s to 2030, so there is still time.