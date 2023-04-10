NASA will finance projects to eliminate dangerous asteroids and manufacture medicines in orbit

NASA has selected six research teams to receive funding from Phase II of the Innovative Advanced Concepts program, which seeks to advance new technologies that revolutionize space exploration and improve daily life on Earth.

Among the selected concepts is a scheme to allow astronauts to make their own drugs in orbit and a plan to eliminate asteroids that pose a danger to Earth.

Winners of Phase I and Phase II of the Innovative Advanced Concepts program

In January, the fourteen winners of the initial phase of the program were announced, receiving a prize of $175,000. Of those, only six were chosen to receive up to $600,000 in Phase II, in order to continue developing their concepts for two years.

The projects selected for Phase II funding reflect NASA’s interest in finding out more about Earth, defending it from danger, and ensuring the health of astronauts in space.

New dangerous asteroid removal system

One of the projects that will receive funding from Phase II is the development of a system to eliminate asteroids that represent a danger to Earth. The initiative, called the Asteroid Decision Analysis and Mapping Project (ADAM), is led by Dr. Brent Barbee of NASA Ames Research Center and aims to develop a system that allows decision makers to determine the best way to eliminate a particular asteroid.

ADAM will use simulation models to evaluate different asteroid removal options and provide recommendations to decision makers.

The project will also include the development of a mapping system that will allow scientists to collect information on the composition of asteroids and their possible trajectories, which will be essential to determine the best way to eliminate them.

Innovative electric propulsion technology for spacecraft

NASA has selected an Ultra Secure Nuclear Corporation (USNC-Tech) initiative as part of the agency’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program. USNC-Tech has unveiled a radioisotope electric propulsion spacecraft design called EmberCore, which uses innovative commercial radioisotope technology to power the spacecraft.

USNC-Tech’s goal is to create an electric spacecraft that can travel at speeds between 50 and 100 km/s. With this speed, it would be possible to carry out scientific missions throughout the solar system.

The Phase II program of the Innovative Advanced Concepts program focuses on logistics adjustments, supply chain, launch regulatory approval, assembly, integration and testing, while also carrying out the product maturation plan. Phase I

The USNC-Tech project is focused on facilitating a large amount of science by analyzing spacecraft design, power conversion, and radioisotope arrangements. The objective of Phase II is to identify the most attractive but feasible missions that may be the focus of a future program similar to NIAC Phase III. Therefore, a wide range of spacecraft designs, power conversion, and radioisotope configurations will be investigated.

The USNC-Tech project also features integrated mission design, which will allow a group of scientists to directly interchange spacecraft architecture and radioisotope with previously unachievable missions. Some of the objectives of this mission include observing the solar system beyond the zodiacal flare, parallax microlensing, locating objects in the Kuiper belt, including possible extrasolar objects, flybys and intercepts of objects of interest. , among others.

Space medicine for extensive missions

Another exciting project set to receive Phase II funding from NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program is a scheme to allow astronauts to produce their own drugs in space.

The project, called FabLab, is led by Dr. Lynn Rothschild of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California and aims to enable in situ production of drugs and bioprotectants for astronauts during long missions in space.

The research team plans to use living genetically modified organisms to produce the necessary medicines using high-speed portable technology.

The ultimate goal of the FabLab project is to create a fully autonomous drug production platform for use in future long-duration manned missions.

NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program has proven to be a catalyst for the development of innovative technologies that could revolutionize space exploration and improve life on Earth.

NASA will continue to support research and development of advanced technologies to maintain its position as a leader in space exploration and scientific research.