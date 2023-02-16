5G News
NASA uses artificial intelligence to design advanced components for spacecraft

NASA uses artificial intelligence to design advanced components for spacecraft

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
What you see in the image above are components created by Artificial Intelligence to help NASA.

That’s right, NASA has used artificial intelligence (AI) to help design and build stronger and lighter components for its spacecraft of the future.

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland has used commercially available AI software to design specialized parts, called “evolutionary structures,” for its missions. These structures can tolerate higher structural loads, weigh less, and can be produced in as little as one week. They also need less help from people, giving designers more time to work on other parts of the mission.

Starting with the mission requirements, a computer-aided design specialist draws the surfaces where the part connects to the instrument or spacecraft. The AI ​​software then connects the dots to produce complex structural designs in as little as an hour or two. The designs may seem “alien and weird,” but once you see them in action, they make sense.

According to Ryan McClelland, who pioneered the design of these parts, these evolutionary structures can save up to two-thirds of the weight compared to standard components and reduce the risk of failure. Additionally, stress analysis shows that algorithm-generated parts do not have stress concentrations like parts produced by a human expert, which reduces risk.

These structures are currently used in a variety of NASA missions, including the EXoplanet Climate Infrared TElescope (EXCITE) mission, which is a balloon-borne telescope used to study Jupiter-like exoplanets.

AI-assisted design at NASA could enable the production of larger components in orbit or even facilitate construction on the Moon or Mars using materials found in those locations, potentially advancing “service, assembly, and manufacturing capabilities in space.”

