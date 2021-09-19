NASA transforms a dead star into sound

Sound does not exist in space, since there is no air to transmit the waves generated. That means that even if a star explodes a few meters from us, we will not hear anything.

Even so, NASA has wanted to work with the subject by transforming images of space objects into music.

It is a project of the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Universe of Learning program. What they do is capture graphics and images of space and transform it into sound. Here’s an example with the remains of the supernova Tycho:

The result is beautiful, although far from being real. What they have done is use software that processes the images and converts the visual data into sonic information. In the case of the video above, the different colors of the supernova determine the different notes, and the brightness is proportional to the strength of the sound.

Red light produces the lowest notes and blue and violet create the highest notes, according to NASA’s blog.

It is not the first time they have done something like this, on other occasions they have used data from Hubble and Chandra to create a sound effect that travels from left to right through the star cluster.

In this case, as can be seen in the video, the Hubble data is represented by strings, while the Chandra data is represented by bells. They put more imagination to the matter, since it would be completely impossible that, if there was air in the space, it would ring with bells and chains, although the result is still curious.