NASA shares the first images of the universe obtained by the James Webb telescope

The human being is still intrigued to know all the mysteries that the universe hides.

There are many questions and few answers, although now a further step has just been taken in the knowledge of the universe thanks to the advances of the James Webb Space Telescope, which has allowed NASA, in association with the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), has been able to publicly share the first images of the universe as never before known.

It is a selection of full color images and spectroscopic data obtained by the telescope, which has provided characteristics of the universe that until now had not been possible to discover, and which is made available to those interested through a specific section within NASA website.



Showing the universe as it has not been seen until now

According to Bill Nelson, NASA administrator:

Today, we present humanity with a revolutionary new view of the cosmos from the James Webb Space Telescope, a view the world has never seen before. These images, including the deepest infrared view of our universe ever taken, show us how Webb will help unlock answers to questions we don’t yet know how to ask; questions that will help us better understand our universe and humanity’s place within it.

In this way, the James Webb Space Telescope will help to better understand the mysteries that the universe hides, allowing answers to some historical questions, in addition to advancing research, whose scientists are very excited about everything they will be able to discover from now on thanks to the James Webb telescope, which was launched on December 25, 2021 aboard the Ariane 5 rocket, taking place from the European Spaceport in French Guiana, in South America.

Having completed a complex deployment sequence already in space, for months it has undergone commissioning by aligning its mirrors and calibrating its instruments to function in its space environment, becoming ready to begin operations. scientific investigations.

NASA points out that it emphasizes the capabilities of the four state-of-the-art scientific instruments integrated in the Webb to have made possible the first observations, whose selection has been carried out by representatives of NASA, ESA, the CSA and the Institute of Space Telescope Sciences (STScl).

Those who wish to access, in addition to the first images and spectra of Webb, downloadable files, can also visit this web address.

More information: NASA

Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI