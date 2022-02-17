Tech News

NASA scientists want to understand how fire works in space

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Thanks to a series of studies carried out over the last decades, today the materials with which we interact daily in almost any object, from clothing to furniture, hardly contain highly flammable materials.

Now, it is time to carry out studies of a similar scope, but oriented to space. Fire behaves differently outside of Earth, as changes in gravity and air influence how it spreads and the chances of extinguishing it.

Read:

Boom for FTTH optical fiber in Italy: in a year + 40% of accesses!

Fire in space, studied by NASA scientists

The need to study the behavior of fire in space lies in the need to develop safe technologies for use outside of Earth. If we think of reaching the Moon or other planets, such as Mars, again, it is extremely useful to control the flammability of the raw materials used, for safety reasons.

The Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction (SoFIE) project, a suite of experiments launched aboard Northrop Grumman’s 17th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, could provide relevant information about fire in space. The tests to be carried out will take place in a specially equipped chamber, to set fire safely.

“With NASA planning outposts on other planetary bodies like the Moon and Mars, we need to be able to live there with minimal risk,” said Paul Ferkul, SoFIE project scientist at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. “Understanding how flames spread and how materials burn in different environments is crucial for the safety of future astronauts”he added in conversation with NASA.

The SoFIE project team will collaborate with NASA on the selection of materials and designs for spacesuits, cockpits, and habitats. These tests will also help find the best ways to put out fires or fires in space, a reasonable safety measure for long-duration space missions.

Read:

Signal launches encrypted video calls with up to 40 people

“On Earth, gravity has a profound influence on flames, but in the reduced gravity of space, fire can behave unexpectedly and could be more dangerous.”Ferkul said. The station’s microgravity environment, a first-of-its-kind technology, allows scientists to study the true nature of isolated flames undisturbed by gravity.

According to project scientists, there is no reliable way to obtain this data on Earth. The information collected could provide applicable information in mathematical models to predict the fire behavior of materials in lunar, Martian or other environments.

SoFIE will investigate fire in space through five experiments, to study the flammability of plexiglass, cotton-based fabrics and other materials commonly found in spaceflight. One test will focus on the constant and unstable propagation of a flame over thin materials, another through thick and flat surfaces, the behavior of fire on a solid sphere, the influence of combustion winds and the correlations that can be establish between the aforementioned variables and the flammability of the same materials on Earth.

NASA plans to operate SoFIE until November 2025 and may accept proposals for additional experiments during that time.

The image attached to this note, courtesy of NASA, shows a preliminary test in which a synthetic resin was burned on the International Space Station several years ago. The top row shows the flame growing, while the bottom row shows it going out.

Previous articleLenovo Tab M10 Plus, a cheap Android tablet for the mid-range
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

NASA scientists want to understand how fire works in space

Thanks to a series of studies carried out over the last decades, today the materials with which we...
Android

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, a cheap Android tablet for the mid-range

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus will be a mid-range Android tablet, which will try to please the staff with...
Tech News

An AI that can segment cities according to their fashion preferences

Large volumes of information can give rise to interesting experiments with artificial intelligence. Identifying patterns and trends...
Tech News

Spotify has a new strategy to boost podcasts

Spotify announced the acquisition of two new platforms that will enhance different aspects of its podcast offering.It is...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.