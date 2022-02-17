NASA scientists want to understand how fire works in space

Thanks to a series of studies carried out over the last decades, today the materials with which we interact daily in almost any object, from clothing to furniture, hardly contain highly flammable materials.

Now, it is time to carry out studies of a similar scope, but oriented to space. Fire behaves differently outside of Earth, as changes in gravity and air influence how it spreads and the chances of extinguishing it.

Fire in space, studied by NASA scientists

The need to study the behavior of fire in space lies in the need to develop safe technologies for use outside of Earth. If we think of reaching the Moon or other planets, such as Mars, again, it is extremely useful to control the flammability of the raw materials used, for safety reasons.

The Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction (SoFIE) project, a suite of experiments launched aboard Northrop Grumman’s 17th cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station, could provide relevant information about fire in space. The tests to be carried out will take place in a specially equipped chamber, to set fire safely.

“With NASA planning outposts on other planetary bodies like the Moon and Mars, we need to be able to live there with minimal risk,” said Paul Ferkul, SoFIE project scientist at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. “Understanding how flames spread and how materials burn in different environments is crucial for the safety of future astronauts”he added in conversation with NASA.

The SoFIE project team will collaborate with NASA on the selection of materials and designs for spacesuits, cockpits, and habitats. These tests will also help find the best ways to put out fires or fires in space, a reasonable safety measure for long-duration space missions.

“On Earth, gravity has a profound influence on flames, but in the reduced gravity of space, fire can behave unexpectedly and could be more dangerous.”Ferkul said. The station’s microgravity environment, a first-of-its-kind technology, allows scientists to study the true nature of isolated flames undisturbed by gravity.

According to project scientists, there is no reliable way to obtain this data on Earth. The information collected could provide applicable information in mathematical models to predict the fire behavior of materials in lunar, Martian or other environments.

SoFIE will investigate fire in space through five experiments, to study the flammability of plexiglass, cotton-based fabrics and other materials commonly found in spaceflight. One test will focus on the constant and unstable propagation of a flame over thin materials, another through thick and flat surfaces, the behavior of fire on a solid sphere, the influence of combustion winds and the correlations that can be establish between the aforementioned variables and the flammability of the same materials on Earth.

NASA plans to operate SoFIE until November 2025 and may accept proposals for additional experiments during that time.

The image attached to this note, courtesy of NASA, shows a preliminary test in which a synthetic resin was burned on the International Space Station several years ago. The top row shows the flame growing, while the bottom row shows it going out.