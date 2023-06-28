NASA manages to turn urine into drinking water on the International Space Station

- Advertisement -

NASA has reached an important milestone in the reuse of water on the International Space Station (ISS). Through its Water Recovery system, the space agency has managed to convert 98% of wastewater, including urine, into drinking water for astronauts on the ISS. This breakthrough is essential for future long-duration space missions, where water supply from Earth would not be viable. Next, we will examine this technological achievement in detail.

The challenge of water supply in space

On long duration space missions, such as a trip to Mars, water supply becomes a challenge. Carrying enough water for a crew of several astronauts for months or even years is impractical. Furthermore, disposing of waste products, including urine, is also not a viable option in deep space.

NASA’s water recovery system

To address these challenges, NASA has been developing the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) on the ISS. This system consists of various components such as the Water Recovery System, Water Processor Assembly (WPA), Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) and Brine Processor Assembly (BPA). Their goal is to recover and reuse the water aboard the space station.

Recovery of water from urine and other resources

The UPA uses vacuum distillation to remove most of the water from the urine, leaving a residual urine brine. This brine is then processed into the BPA, which uses membrane technology and hot, dry air to evaporate the water. During this process, the humid air generated, as well as moisture from the astronauts’ breath and sweat, is collected using advanced dehumidifiers.

Filtering and purification of recovered water

The reclaimed water passes through a series of filters and a catalytic reactor to remove contaminants, and iodine is added to prevent the growth of microbes. The result is drinking water that is cleaner than what we consume on Earth. It is important to note that the astronauts are not directly drinking urine, but rather water that has been fully recovered, filtered, and purified.

Importance for future space missions

This achievement of reaching a 98% water recovery rate is a significant milestone for NASA’s life support system. The ability to recycle water and other resources becomes increasingly important for future space missions beyond low-Earth orbit, where resupply from Earth is not feasible. By reducing the amount of water and resources that need to be transported, more science equipment and experiments can be accommodated on the spacecraft.

More information, and image, at NASA.