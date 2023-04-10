NASA Launches Powerful Air Quality Monitor to Keep an Eye on Pollution

NASA has launched a new air quality monitoring instrument called TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions Monitoring of Pollution), which is in a fixed rotation orbit around the Earth. The device has the ability to detect some of the most dangerous air pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde and ozone at ground level. These chemicals are the main causes of smog formation, a major public health problem in large cities around the world.

A breakthrough in air quality monitoring

The TEMPO instrument was successfully launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This device is in a fixed geostationary orbit just over the equator and measures air quality in North America every hour, with measurements spaced only a few kilometers apart.

With the ability to take measurements from one neighborhood to another, TEMPO provides a comprehensive view of air pollution at both the macro and micro levels. This offers unique opportunities to collect new types of data, such as changes in pollution levels during peak hours, the effects of lightning on the ozone layer, the movement of pollution related to wildfires, and long-term effects. term of fertilizers in the atmosphere, among other data points.

The middle brother in the family of air quality monitors

TEMPO is the second in a series of three high-powered monitoring instruments for contamination. In 2020, South Korea’s Geostationary Environment Monitoring Spectrometer was launched to measure pollution in Asia, and in 2024 the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-4 satellite will be launched to measure pollution in Europe and North Africa. Other tracking satellites will join TEMPO in the future to monitor air quality.

NASA’s new business strategy for sending instruments into space

It is interesting to mention that TEMPO was launched on a SpaceX rocket and not a NASA one. This is because the agency is testing a new business model for sending critical instruments into space. Paying a private company seems to be the cheaper option compared to sending a rocket powered by NASA itself.

NASA has always been a leader in the use of advanced technology for space research and exploration. Now, with TEMPO, the agency demonstrates its commitment to monitoring air quality on Earth, which is a sign of the importance that is being given to this issue around the world.

