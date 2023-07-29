NASA is launching a new ‘Plus’ streaming service

- Advertisement -

NASA is about to voyage into the streaming-verse. The federal space agency is announcing a new “NASA Plus” streaming service that will bring the on-demand non-sci-fi space content you crave to TVs and mobile devices everywhere. And best of all, NASA says it will be “ad-free, no cost, and family-friendly” (via Gizmodo).

You’ll be able to watch live coverage of future launches, documentaries, and brand-new original series the agency is producing exclusively for NASA Plus. The agency is looking to “better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown” and connect with more people by transforming its digital presence, Marc Etkind, NASA’s associate administrator of communications, states.

NASA Plus is launching "later this year," according to the agency. It will be available in all the places you watch other services, like Netflix and Disney Plus, and it'll also have a home on the agency's brand-new beta website.

In a press release, NASA’s CIO, Jeff Seaton, states that the new beta web experience is designed to make the agency’s information “more accessible, discoverable, and secure.” The site will include NASA mission details, research, climate data, and more. It will also be the place to get up-to-date information on next year’s crewed Artemis II mission.

Once NASA Plus officially launches, it will be integrated into an upgraded NASA app available on iOS and Android. The app will also be available on streaming boxes like Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. NASA Plus will probably never let you stream Andor or Strange New Worlds, but it will let you get your space fix without having to pay a fee.