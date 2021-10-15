NASA is about to launch its Lucy mission to study asteroids near Jupiter

Space exploration missions are becoming more frequent and elaborate. As a further sample of that, we have NASA’s latest exploration mission, Lucy.

Through her, just like explains on its official portal, the agency hopes to be able to explore the Trojan asteroids orbiting near Jupiter for the first time. Thanks to these observations, we could obtain vital information about the early stages of our solar system.

On the long-awaited launch of the Lucy mission

As planned, NASA will begin the Lucy mission on Saturday, October 16, 2021. In other words, there are less than 24 hours left for the launch to take place. Therefore, the agency has enabled a countdown on the Lucy mission website, so that we can do the expected count with her.

The launch is expected to take place from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Apparently, the mission will take place aboard an Atlas V rocket.

After takeoff, the Lucy mission must maneuver between Earth and the asteroid belts for 12 years. After that, the first phase of your adventure will be over, and you will be devoted solely to exploring Trojan asteroids.

For that, Lucy will have three main scientific instruments. The first will be used to measure the heat emitted by asteroids. That as a way to discover what surface properties they have.

On the other hand, there will also be an instrument that will measure the bounce of light on its surface. In that way, scientists hope to find out what they are made of. Finally, the third instrument is a camera that will be in charge of taking detailed and unpublished color images of Trojan asteroids.

Trojan asteroids, the “fossils” of space

In short, Trojan asteroids are part of the swarms that surround the Sun and share the orbit of Jupiter. It could be said that one of the great planets of our solar system is flanked both in front and behind thanks to the lines of these space bodies.

Via lucy.swri.edu

Due to their particular route, they have not been studied so closely to date. But, it is believed that due to their age, they could become a key source of information about the early stages of formation of our solar system.

In fact, Trojan asteroids are actually believed to be remnants of planet formation. Therefore, studying them could show us which primitive materials abounded during these processes.

They are held there by the gravitational effect of Jupiter and the sun, so if you put an object there early in the history of the solar system, it will be stable forever. (…) These things are really the fossils from which planets are formed ”, Hal Levison said, mission leader, at the Southwest Research Institute in Texas, during a press conference Oct. 13, New Scientist reported.

The odyssey of more than 12 years

As we already mentioned, Lucy’s journey will be all but uneventful. Initially, once in orbit, NASA’s Lucy mission will have to make two flybys of Earth to gain momentum.

Once you are in the “leading swarm” or the highest volume, you will do your first examinations. Specifically, it will target four Trojan asteroids (one of which has its own moon).

After that, Lucy must return to Earth and gain momentum to visit another swarm that should be within reach of NASA’s mission by 2033. After that, Lucy would be expected to continue her orbit between the two asteroid clouds. That is at least until its solar power panels begin to fail and the spacecraft must “retreat” to rest in space.