NASA invites teenage students to participate in an engineering challenge

Create something clever, put it in a balloon and wait until it’s really high up to do its work in the atmosphere. That’s what NASA is asking of high school students in the second TechRise Student .

NASA wants future engineers to develop, build and launch experiments where science and technology are the protagonists.

Students from 6th to 12th grade in any school in the United States can with the aim of developing experiments that help study the Earth’s atmosphere, as well as the characteristics of the Earth’s surface and the climate. Projects related to space exploration, coding, electronics, and the value of test data can also participate.

Proposals for experiments must be made before October 24, and it will be necessary to participate from the futureengineers.org/nasatechrise website.

Of all the participants, 60 teams will be selected. Winners will be announced in January 2023, and will have January through May to build the experiment, which will go to the heights in the summer of 2023. They will each receive $1,500 to build the experiment, which will go between 15 and 30 kilometers for several hours (it can reach several days).

All winners will receive technical support and mentoring from Future Engineers, who will help with soldering, coding, and 3D design.

This Saturday, August 27, there will be a session for educators with more details, so if you are in the United States, you can sign up on the futureengineers.org website.