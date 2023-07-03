NASA develops a ChatGPT interface to communicate with astronauts

- Advertisement -

NASA is taking leaps and bounds into science fiction by developing its own ChatGPT-style interface, which would allow astronauts to communicate with their spacecraft and mission controllers to converse with AI-powered robots on distant planets and moons.

The space agency plans to implement an initial version of this artificial intelligence in the Lunar Gateway, an alien space station that is part of the Artemis program. NASA Visiting Researcher Dr. Larissa Suzuki has revealed exciting advances in this field at a conference at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) in London.

The goal is to achieve seamless and natural communication with spacecraft, allowing them to not only send alerts, but also share exciting finds they discover in the solar system and beyond. This revolutionary technology is no longer just the stuff of science fiction, according to Suzuki.

The new interface features a natural language system that will allow astronauts and mission control to interact with it without having to search cumbersome technical manuals for relevant information. Astronauts are expected to be able to seek advice on space experiments or how to perform complex maneuvers easily and efficiently.

In addition to enhanced communication, this intelligent interface will be equipped with an artificial intelligence system capable of detecting and, in some cases, correcting errors and operational problems as they occur. If there is a high probability that a spacecraft’s data transmissions will be lost or fail, the system will automatically alert mission operators.

This innovative technology also addresses the challenge of deploying machine learning in space environments where running large amounts of data on supercomputers is not possible. Suzuki is investigating the use of federated learning, a technique that would allow a fleet of robotic rovers to share knowledge and continue learning without sending huge amounts of data back to Earth.

Dr. Larissa Suzuki, who is also a CTO at Google, has shared her personal story and passion for engineering. Despite facing bullying due to her autistic condition and her different interests from hers, her passion for creating solutions for the benefit of humanity drove her to keep going. Suzuki hopes that the new “Engineers” gallery at the Science Museum in London, which highlights the contribution of engineers across a wide range of technologies, will inspire women to pursue technical careers and celebrate modern female engineers.

This exciting NASA development in the field of space communication promises to revolutionize the way astronauts interact with spacecraft and how rovers transmit valuable information from distant planets and moons. With this intelligent interface, the possibility of natural conversations in space becomes more and more real. The future of space exploration is filled with endless possibilities!

