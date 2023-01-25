NASA DART Mission Successfully Smashes Asteroid Into New Path

The mission’s target, Dimorphos, was a diminutive space rock, just more than 500 feet wide. It was and still is harmless, posing no risk to Earth. Before DART’s impact, Dimorphos orbited a larger asteroid called Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes. An onboard camera took pictures of the fast-approaching asteroid on the day of the crash. As the spacecraft approached, the asteroid’s surface filled the screen, boulders coming into focus before the transmission cut out. DART and its camera had smashed into the very surface it was showing.

The spacecraft not only connected with Dimorphos, it altered the space rock’s orbit, shortening its trip around a larger asteroid by 32 minutes.

That time shift was exactly what the DART mission aimed to accomplish. Scientists hoped the collision would push Dimorphos closer to Didymos and speed up its orbit, and they have been crunching data and taking more observations of the double-asteroid system to understand how effective this particular defense mechanism was. Scientists, according to Mr. Nelson, would have considered DART a huge success if it had only shortened Dimorphos’s orbit by 10 minutes. The reality — around three times that shift — delighted the team that managed the mission.

“If an Earth-threatening asteroid was discovered and we could see it far enough away, this technique could be used to deflect it,” Mr. Nelson said.

Defending the planet from hazardous space rocks is a newer addition to NASA’s portfolio, and DART was the first mission to test this strategy that could be used in the future. The asteroids that tend to keep astronomers up at night aren’t necessarily the giant planet-killers of science fiction lore, most of which are known and tracked. Instead, they worry about the smaller ones, akin to Dimorphos, that are harder to discover, more numerous and capable of causing great damage to people and property on Earth.