NASA contemplates the possibility of using swimming robots to explore oceans outside of Earth

News recently broke that NASA has provided funding of 600 thousand Dollars to launch a study to determine how feasible it would be to send a swarm of miniature swimming robots to oceans of other planets and moons for exploration.

Among the places in space where these swimming robots could potentially be sent would be, Europa (a moon of Jupiter) and Enceladus (a moon of Saturn).

Pluto would be another option considered to send these independent microswimmers to explore its oceans.

The reason behind this NASA initiative lies in the fact that these oceans, in addition to containing a vast amount of water in a liquid state, could harbor life within the chemical interaction produced between it and the rockssomething that has attracted the attention of the scientific community for a long time.

It is even said that these ocean environments could look similar to what was on Earth at the time when the first signs of life began to emerge.

This approach is made taking into account that, within these environments, in general, the water seeps into the rock which is deposited on the ocean floor, heating up and chemically enriching itself until it is expelled back into the ocean.

This can easily constitute a source of sustenance for microbes, which in turn would be consumed by larger organisms; all this without requiring light or atmosphere.

Regarding the oceanic worlds present in places outside the Earth, most of these have rocky interiors that are heated by the tidal energy mainly, thereby avoiding the freezing of its surface.

Although this differs from radioactive heating generated inside the Earth, the chemical interactions that occur between water and rock in both environments have the same dynamics.

It is in this instance where the independent microswimmers come into play, which would be transported in a ship to the moon of Europa or Enceladus, trying to land on some place where the ice layer is not very thick.

After this it will be released a radio heated probe who would take care of melt a hole 25cm wide to the ocean, through which up to four dozen wedge-shaped microswimmers with a size of 12 cm would then be entered to begin the exploration of this environment.

At the moment this project is part of a total of five phase 2 studies framed within the “advanced concepts” initiative financed by the program InnovativeAdvanced Concepts (NIAC) of the 2022 round.