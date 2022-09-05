“Narcosantos”: the new Park Hae-soo already has a release date on Netflix

After charming the world with the squid game Y The paper house: Koreathe actor Park Hae Soo embarks on a crime drama titled (Narco-Saints). Co-written and directed by Yoon Jong Bin (infiltrated in the north Y nameless gangster), the series is based on the true events of a secret mission undertaken by the government of South Korea to capture a dangerous drug lord in Suriname.

According to the official synopsis in , the story is about “a man involved in a secret operation of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) after being framed by a drug lord who has all of Suriname under his control” . Kang In-gu (Ha Jung-woo) has no choice but to work with the NIS and is forced to take a dangerous journey to catch Jeon Yo-hwan (Hwang Jung Min), the South Korean head of a drug trafficking network.

Park Hae-soo, remembered for his role in “The Squid Game”, is part of the main cast. (Netflix)

Prior to the premiere of narcosantosthe platform streaming let us see the official trailer that advances us a little about how Kang In-gu is accused of a crime he did not commit and, in fact, his innocence is very likely for the authorities. These will point to a culprit who has left him in jail and it is Jeon Yo-hwan, whom he will have to deceive to infiltrate the world of drug trafficking in Suriname.

- Advertisement -

A new history of drugs and drug traffickers

Television fiction is very reminiscent of other titles of this style such as Narcos, Breaking Bad or even the newly d Korean drama an exemplary family. It promises high doses of action, violence and a lot of intrigue ; since the protagonist will have to investigate in an environment where nobody tells the truth and face the consequences given the possibility of being discovered by the criminals whom the government seeks to catch.

already-has-a-release-date.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Narcosantos” consists of six episodes that will be available starting this month. (Netflix) already-has-a-release-date.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The cast is made up of Ha Jung-woo as Kang In-gu, Hwang Jung Min as Jeon Yo-hwan Park Hae Soo (the squid game) as Choi Chang-ho, Jo Woo Jin as Byeon Ki-tae Yoo Yeon-seok as David Park and the renowned Taiwanese actor chang chen (The tiger and the dragon Y dunes) in a special cameo as Chen Jin. Other stars appearing in supporting roles include Choo Ja-hyun, Cho Hyun-chul, Lee Geung-young, Hwang Young-hee, Choi Min-ho, Kim Young-dae, Yoo In-soo, Jeon Seok-ho, Kim Si -hyun and chang ryul.

The project to bring this story to TV began in March 2021 when the full cast that would be part of the production was announced. Originally, the plan was to film the season in the same territory of Suriname, but later another country in Latin America was chosen. Due to the pandemic, the filming of the episodes in the Dominican Republic had to be postponed until the end of last year.

The action-thriller series is a co-creation of Yoon Jong-bin, the director of “Infiltrator in the North” and “Gangster with No Name.” (Netflix)

- Advertisement -

The six episodes of narcosantos will be available in Netflix from September 9.

: